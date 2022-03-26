Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 186.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 55,932 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $270.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.04 and a 200-day moving average of $271.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $247.69 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

