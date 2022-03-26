89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Announces Earnings Results

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. 89bio has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

Get 89bio alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 49,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $412,364.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in 89bio by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in 89bio by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in 89bio by 577.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 90,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETNB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

About 89bio (Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.