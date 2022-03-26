The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $187.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $1,193,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

