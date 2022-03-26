BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

BRP has increased its dividend by 4.5% over the last three years. BRP has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BRP to earn $8.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $77.83 on Friday. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.70.

DOOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, increased their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

