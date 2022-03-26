Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $359.35 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $309.67 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $347.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.