Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 502 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $926,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 30,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

