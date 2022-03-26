Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUCOY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

