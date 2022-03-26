UniLayer Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.16 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (LAYER) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. UniLayer has a total market cap of $4.91 million and $1.16 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,527,721 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

