New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.88.
NEWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.
In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $72,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NEWR stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.
New Relic Company Profile (Get Rating)
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Relic (NEWR)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.