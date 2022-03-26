New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.88.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $72,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of New Relic by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

