First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXN opened at $27.40 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $26.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTXN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,526,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 524.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 73,131 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000.

