First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:FTAG)

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $34.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 18.40% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

