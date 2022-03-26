First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.151 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

IFV opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 45,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter.

