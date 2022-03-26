First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.244 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQXT opened at $80.91 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1 year low of $74.53 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average is $84.81.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQXT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,629 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,358,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.