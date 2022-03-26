Arbor Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.3% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.77.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $276.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

