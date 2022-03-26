Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $50.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,564,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,435,000 after acquiring an additional 976,378 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 603,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after acquiring an additional 86,166 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 396,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 55,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,919 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

