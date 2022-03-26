Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $50.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97.
A number of analysts have weighed in on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
