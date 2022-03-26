Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $78,604,000. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,752,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $106.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $91.16 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.