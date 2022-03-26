Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.00.

SMG stock opened at $125.39 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

