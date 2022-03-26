CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Holdings Cut by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $67.56 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 90.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.94.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

About CoStar Group (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.