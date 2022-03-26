Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 100 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after acquiring an additional 295,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after acquiring an additional 199,989 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,133,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after acquiring an additional 140,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $22,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $159.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $142.38 and a one year high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.40.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

