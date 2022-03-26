Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.16. 2,549 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.