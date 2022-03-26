Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Down 88.5% in March

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the February 28th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TLSNY opened at $7.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.27. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TLSNY shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.22.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

