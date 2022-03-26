UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, an increase of 272.9% from the February 28th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,479,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.59) to €18.00 ($19.78) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale cut shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €18.60 ($20.44) to €15.50 ($17.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €17.00 ($18.68) to €19.50 ($21.43) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.