Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.66

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.66 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 4.15 ($0.05). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 4.15 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,475,274 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

About Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

