Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.55

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.55 and traded as high as C$41.15. Capital Power shares last traded at C$40.59, with a volume of 399,542 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$48.50 price target on Capital Power and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.53. The stock has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

