Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $650.82

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 650.82 ($8.57) and traded as low as GBX 597.51 ($7.87). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 610 ($8.03), with a volume of 3,046 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £84.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 626.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 650.50.

Get Portmeirion Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Portmeirion Group’s previous dividend of $8.00.

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portmeirion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portmeirion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.