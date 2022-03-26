Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.53

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.53 and traded as low as $4.88. Hemisphere Media Group shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 86,248 shares.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $201.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $30,846.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 21,609 shares of company stock valued at $139,772. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 38.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.