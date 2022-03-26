Kalmar (KALM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $58,357.00

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $8.38 million and approximately $58,357.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for $1.84 or 0.00004138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00047050 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.87 or 0.07022971 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,348.60 or 0.99959022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042834 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,562,970 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

