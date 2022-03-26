OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,549 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.