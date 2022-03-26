Frax (FRAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.79 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Frax has a market cap of $2.79 billion and $24.83 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00047050 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.87 or 0.07022971 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,348.60 or 0.99959022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042834 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,791,591,604 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

