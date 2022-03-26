SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCBGF shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SIG Combibloc Group from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered shares of SIG Combibloc Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS:SCBGF opened at $24.76 on Friday. SIG Combibloc Group has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

