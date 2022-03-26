JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JCDecaux from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JCDecaux from €21.00 ($23.08) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on JCDecaux from €25.00 ($27.47) to €23.80 ($26.15) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

