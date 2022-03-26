Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several research firms recently commented on DVDCF. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.38) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($17.58) to €13.50 ($14.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.