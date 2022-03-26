First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.30.

FA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $19.59 on Friday. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.26.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in First Advantage by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

