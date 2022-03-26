Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of WIRE opened at $123.13 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $65.98 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $4.49. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

