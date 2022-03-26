Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, reports. Ayro had a negative net margin of 1,232.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:AYRO opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. Ayro has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $6.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ayro during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayro during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ayro during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayro during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ayro by 4,722.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 89,864 shares during the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
