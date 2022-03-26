ABB Ltd Announces Annual Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, February 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.537 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th.

ABB has a dividend payout ratio of 47.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ABB to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. ABB has a 1 year low of $30.07 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in ABB by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

