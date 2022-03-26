Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 1,532 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA stock opened at $208.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

Snap-on Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.