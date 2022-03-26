First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FEM opened at $25.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $29.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEM. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 24,432 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 132,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 31,501 shares during the last quarter.

