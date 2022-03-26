First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ FKU opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

Get First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FKU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 3,731.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 156,422 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.