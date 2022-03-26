BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years.
DHF opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $3.77.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
