BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years.

DHF opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

