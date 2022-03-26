Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Cowen

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.77.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $129.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 38,410 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

