Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,183 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after buying an additional 1,381,331 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after purchasing an additional 989,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.09.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $107.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

