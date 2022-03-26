Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 591 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 537.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,550,000 after acquiring an additional 958,753 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 210.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,972,000 after acquiring an additional 438,702 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $181,491,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 89.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,067,000 after acquiring an additional 222,376 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after acquiring an additional 164,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $459.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $499.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $567.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

