General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

General Motors stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15. General Motors has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

