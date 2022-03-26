TheStreet Upgrades Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) to “C-“

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Potbelly in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

PBPB opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $184.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $71,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Potbelly by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 84,382 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Potbelly by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Potbelly by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Potbelly by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 97,941 shares during the period. 51.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

