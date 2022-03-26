Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $37.36 EPS

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($39.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.49) by ($37.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $16.26 on Friday. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $19.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACLX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Its lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

