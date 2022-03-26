McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Shares of MCD opened at $241.58 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.02. The company has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

