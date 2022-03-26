AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.32

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.32 and traded as high as $6.02. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 319,058 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVEO shares. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.12% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 570,424 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 198,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 686.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 299,239 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.