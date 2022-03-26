Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

Shares of CLVT opened at $16.30 on Friday. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.63.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,200,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,107,000 after purchasing an additional 572,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,583,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 677,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 112,658 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 129,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

