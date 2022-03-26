Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $327.44

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 327.44 ($4.31) and traded as high as GBX 341.90 ($4.50). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 339.20 ($4.47), with a volume of 1,362,747 shares trading hands.

BAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 356 ($4.69) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 400 ($5.27) to GBX 460 ($6.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.60) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 314 ($4.13) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 363 ($4.78).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 319.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 327.56.

In other news, insider John Ramsay bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £95,400 ($125,592.42).

About Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.